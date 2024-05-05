Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,273 shares of company stock worth $26,813,819. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

