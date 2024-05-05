Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $58,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

