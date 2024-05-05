Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after purchasing an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,716,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of ED opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

