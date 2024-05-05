Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Snowflake worth $67,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,044,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at $162,044,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,458 shares of company stock valued at $33,785,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

SNOW stock opened at $159.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.