Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.62 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Valmont Industries worth $57,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 60.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $300,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $246.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

