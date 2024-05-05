Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.16 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $58,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after buying an additional 213,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after buying an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

