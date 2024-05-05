Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.02 Million Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,560,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Hayward worth $62,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hayward by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214,991 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 216.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 229,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,138.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

