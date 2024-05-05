Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.24 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of CF Industries worth $65,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CF Industries by 926.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

