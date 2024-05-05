Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.83 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.04% of Mercury Systems worth $65,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $264,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David E. Farnsworth bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,197.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Barry R. Nearhos bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Farnsworth bought 3,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $100,197.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,699.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and have sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $29.04 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

