Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sempra worth $59,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

