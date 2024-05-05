Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Nordstrom worth $60,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 67,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2,765.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 447,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 431,948 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 341,491 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 189.3% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 233,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.