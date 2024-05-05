Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.24% of Viad worth $62,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVI. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

VVI opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.



Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

