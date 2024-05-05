Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.17% of Apogee Enterprises worth $60,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,025 shares of company stock worth $2,374,896. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

