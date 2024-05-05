Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Delek US worth $64,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Delek US by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 539,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $13,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 0.7 %

DK stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

