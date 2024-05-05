Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,523 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $59,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.