Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 236,712 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Fortinet worth $67,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.68.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

