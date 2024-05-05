Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 283,262 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $67,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $91.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

