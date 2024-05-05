Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,786 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Murphy USA worth $67,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $392.44 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $268.69 and a one year high of $430.83. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.96 and a 200-day moving average of $384.99.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

