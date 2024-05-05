Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,950 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Encompass Health worth $61,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317,730 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,410,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,329,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

