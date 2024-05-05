Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $66.23 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,388,000. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 154.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 116,781 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,725,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

