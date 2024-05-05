WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.15

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 87874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

