WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.45.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
KLG opened at $23.20 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
