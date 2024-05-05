WK Kellogg (KLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect WK Kellogg to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. WK Kellogg has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WK Kellogg to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLG opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

KLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

