Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $73.25 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $17,266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,038,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 66,266 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

