XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 293,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 163,514 shares.The stock last traded at $31.36 and had previously closed at $32.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday.

XPEL Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.81.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in XPEL by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in XPEL by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Articles

