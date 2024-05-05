Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $137.21 on Friday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xylem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after buying an additional 327,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

