Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $752.42 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

