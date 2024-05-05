Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $309.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.78 and its 200-day moving average is $258.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

