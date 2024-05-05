Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.57.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 232.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Ziff Davis by 381.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

