Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 in the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 206,088 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.