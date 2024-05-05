ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.23-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.99-1.01 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
