4,187 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

