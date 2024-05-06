Abacus Life (ABL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of ABL opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Abacus Life has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

