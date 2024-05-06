Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

