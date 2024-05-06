Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 24.9 %
Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $819,640.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $24.20.
About Acorda Therapeutics
