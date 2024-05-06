Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.96 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $266.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

