Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

AGRX opened at $0.38 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.