Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.