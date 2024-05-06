Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of ALC opened at C$14.73 on Monday. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$14.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Algoma Central ( TSE:ALC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.23. Algoma Central had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of C$201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

