Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

AQN stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

