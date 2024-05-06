Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.8 %

Alkermes stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,344,000 after purchasing an additional 106,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 68.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

