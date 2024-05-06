Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

