American Well’s (AMWL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

American Well Price Performance

AMWL stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. American Well has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 283,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,114,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,161 over the last 90 days. 12.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $46,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Well by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 23,529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 507,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Stories

