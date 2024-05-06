Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $211,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $793,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $311.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.46.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

