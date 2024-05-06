AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.86.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

