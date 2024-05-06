Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

AMPY opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. The company had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 710,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 546,209 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,729 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

