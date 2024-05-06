Analysts Issue Forecasts for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

CHD stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.