Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. Pentair has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.