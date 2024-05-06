Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mullen Group (MTL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mullen Group (TSE: MTL):

Get Mullen Group Ltd alerts:

4/26/2024 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.17.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.2698892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.