Analysts Set Expectations for Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Super Micro Computer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $21.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.61. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $21.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $782.70 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $131.06 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $946.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

